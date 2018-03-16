Trump nudges Tarkanian from Senate race into House race

Nevada businessman and perennial GOP political candidate Danny Tarkanian had been firm in his intention to challenge Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, for his seat this fall, announcing his Senate bid last August. He told the Nevada Independent Tuesday that there was “zero chance under any circumstances” that he would reconsider his plan.

But on Friday at 12:27 p.m., President Trump tweeted, “It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!”

Just 12 minutes later, at 12:39 p.m., he seemed to have taken Mr. Trump up on his suggestion. Tarkanian’s wife, Amy Tarkanian, tweeted, “Thank you Mr. President for supporting my husband @DannyTarkanian & the Nevada Republican Party overall. He would’ve made an excellent Senator, but will also make a tremendous member of Congress…looking fwd to continuing the fight in helping implement America first policies!”

According to the Indendent, Tarkanian said a member of the president’s staff told him Tuesday that the president wanted him to drop his Senate bid and run instead for the House in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. He said he argued the point at length, but his staff and volunteers told him he couldn’t fight the president “if that’s what he wants.” Tarkanian’s wife agreed.

Tarkanian also told the Independent that he informed Mr. Trump’s staff that he would only switch to the House race if the president publicly made it known he didn’t want him in the Senate race, which he did with the tweet. He now enters a crowded primary field with eight other candidates.

He’s a big Trump supporter, telling Fox News when he announced his Senate campaign, “We’re never going to make America great again unless we have senators in office supporting President Trump.” Tarkanian has also run for Nevada Senate, Nevada secretary of state, U.S. Senate, the Nevada System of Higher Education and the House, twice.

The NV-3 seat is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is challenging Heller in the general election. It’s an extremely tight swing district that Trump and Obama each won by one point or less in 2016 and 2012, according to Ballotpedia. The primary takes place on June 12.

CBS News’ Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.