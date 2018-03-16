The highest-paid U.S. sports stars in 2018, ranked

Major sports contracts keep getting bigger.

Thanks to big-money broadcasting deals, the most talented superstars in the world continue to break the bank. We’ve compiled a ranking of the highest-paid athletes in the United States — per Spotrac — for the 2018-2019 NFL and NBA seasons along with the 2018 MLB season.

For the 2018-2019 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant could enter the final season of a two-year, $51.25 million deal with the team if he doesn’t opt out in the offseason. Even if he does, the basketball star is expected to re-sign with Golden State.

