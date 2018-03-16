Safety agency orders recall of popular pacifier brand

Handi-Craft is recalling more than 600,000 “Dr. Brown’s Lovey” pacifier and teether products sold in the U.S. and Canada because of a choking hazard.

A snap on the items can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Handi-Craft, which also makes baby bottles and other accessories, has received 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching.

No injuries have been reported, CPSC said.

The federal safety agency advised consumers to immediately take the pacifiers away from toddlers and contact the the company for a replacement or comparable merchandise.

The recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders sold in eight styles: giraffe, zebra, turtle, reindeer, frog, deer and bunny. About 590,000 of the products, which retail for around $10, nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 at stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target (TGT), Toys ‘R Us, Walmart (WMT) and online at Amazon.com (AMZN). Another 10,500 sold in Canada.

The products, imported by Handi-Craft, were made in China by Yangzhou Rich Arts and Crafts Co.

The company can be reached toll-free at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.drbrownsbaby.com and click on recall information.