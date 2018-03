A Marion county school bus was heavily damaged in a wreck this afternoon.

There were no students on-board.

Superintendent Marc Griffith says the bus hit a car that was speeding.

It happened on Alvin York Parkway near Powell’s Crossing.

The bus driver was reportedly shaken up.

No report yet on the other driver.

Officers are investigating.