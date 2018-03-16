Mandy Moore shares the story behind her engagement ring

- Advertisement -

The story behind Mandy Moore‘s stunning engagement ring is so sweet!

The 33-year-old actress isn’t someone who wears a lot of jewelry, so when she and her now-fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, started discussing their engagement, she was hesitant to get a diamond ring.

“I’ve never been someone who wears a lot of jewelry. It’s fun to get dressed up and wear gorgeous pieces for work, but in my real life, I usually just put on a pair of stud earrings,” she shares in a new interview with InStyle. “When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn’t want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall.”

Moore and Smith got engaged in September. While the “This Is Us” star never publicly made the engagement announcement, her co-stars, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, confirmed the news to ET shortly after.

Sharing the story behind her engagement and ring, Moore continued by revealing that she and Goldsmith were in the process of moving and didn’t expect the proposal.

“The whole thing caught me completely off guard! Even though I thought I didn’t want an engagement ring, as soon as I saw this one, I couldn’t imagine the moment without it,” she gushes. “Taylor went to one of my favorite jewelers, Irene Neuwirth, and picked out every detail that he thought I’d like, from the round, faceted stone to the rose gold band. It is so me.”

“It’s elegant and cool, and you wouldn’t even know it was an engagement ring if I didn’t wear it on my left hand,” she adds. “Because he put so much love and thought into it, I’ve never felt so special. And now it’s a symbol of our life together and all the excitement yet to come.”

ET chatted with the newly engaged actress at last year’s Emmys, where she excitedly showed off her gorgeous new bling.

“I’m a bashful girl and I didn’t think I really wanted one, but then — I’m very happy with this,” she shared. “Because you can see my skin underneath. I like that.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore says her wedding will be an “elevated house party,” reveals her 3 must-haves (exclusive)

Exclusive: Mandy Moore gushes over fiancé at Emmys 2017, flashes massive sparkler on the red carpet — watch!

Mandy Moore shares her adventurous honeymoon plans