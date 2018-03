CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is behind bars after fleeing the scene of a 3 car crash in Downtown Chattanooga Thursday night.

Reginald Cox was charged with ‘leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.’

Witnesses say that this is the car driver and crashed by the suspect.

Police say Cox fled the scene on foot, but they were able to take him into custody a few moments later.

A man who was involved in the crash sent us these pictures.