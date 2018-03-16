Man charged with fleeing scene of 3 car wreck downtown

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man is behind bars, accused of fleeing the scene of a three-car crash in Downtown Chattanooga last night.

Reginald Cox was charged with ‘leaving the scene of a crash, involving injury.’

- Advertisement -

Witnesses say this is the car the suspect was driving.

The wreck happened at the intersection of East 7th and Market Streets around 7:45.

A man who was involved in the wreck, sent us these pictures.

Police say Cox fled the scene, but they were able to take him into custody a few minutes later.