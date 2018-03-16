Dunlap Volunteer firefighters respond to incident from controlled burn

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Friday afternoon, the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a field on fire.

There was about ten to 15 acres of property burning.

“The problem was that we had a tree line of pines that bordered the property, and it was getting in those pine trees,” Dunlap Volunteer Fire Chief Norman Hatfield said.

Chief Hatfield said wind pushed the fire into the treeline that separates properties.

He said it happened after a man was legally burning about 3 to 4 foot tall sage grass and brush.

“He had called forestry. He had obtained his burn permit like he was supposed to. It’s just that the wind shifted on him and got him in trouble,” Chief Hatfield said.

It’s not unusual to come across a controlled burn.

We captured another one on Friday in Georgia.

The Cherokee National Forest is planning some over the next few days.

“The biggest problem we have now is the time of year. March it’s very windy. The wind will shift, and that’s what happened today,” Chief Hatfield said.

Chief Hatfield said they normally respond to about 30 to 40 brush fires a year.

He said less than 25 percent of those originate from controlled burns.

“People don’t realize that even though that as much as it has rained, we can still have brush fires, because all it takes is a day or two of no rain with the wind blowing, and everything is not greened up yet, then we can have a good brush fire going even at the present time,” Chief Hatfield said.

Chief Hatfield reminds folks to be careful when their out conducting a burn.