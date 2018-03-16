District launches specialized institutes to train students

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee school district will launch 17 themed institutes designed to prepare students for the workforce.

The Chattanooga Times Press reports that the Hamilton County Schools’ Future Ready Institutes program was unveiled Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The learning communities will be housed in 11 traditional high schools, giving students the ability to pursue job shadowing, mentorship and internships. The institutes are meant to address the gap between education systems and businesses that left around 15,000 jobs in the county unfilled by residents in 2015. Institute focuses include health care, hospitality, computer science, teaching and industrial manufacturing.

The district program is the brainchild of Superintendent Bryan Johnson, who says the partnership with Chattanooga 2.0 and community business partners, including Erlanger Health System and JP Morgan Chase, has made the initiative “budget-neutral” so far.

___

Related Article: Hamilton County Schools Announce New Assistant Principals

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)