Democrat takes on GOP candidate who called Fla. shooting survivor “skinhead lesbian”

LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican Maine House candidate now has an opponent after he used Twitter to attack two students who survived a shooting at a Florida high school, calling one of them a “skinhead lesbian” and the other a “bald-faced liar.” Democrat Eryn Gilchrist filed to run against Leslie Gibson on Thursday, eliminating his chances of winning the 57th District of Maine uncontested.

The Sun-Journal reports the 28-year-old Gilchrist says she never anticipated that she would run for office, but felt “horrified and embarrassed” at the idea of Gibson representing her in the state Legislature.

Eryn Gilchrist is stepping up to challenge Les Gibson, who called a Parkland survivor a “skinhead lesbian,” because she knows Maine people deserve leaders who show respect and work through differences to make lives better. Go Eryn! #mepolitics https://t.co/rVSdSad7Dd — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) March 15, 2018

- Advertisement -

Gibson has declined comment, and has since made his Twitter account private.

Earlier this week, Stoneman Douglas High senior David Hogg, who has emerged as one of the leading student activists, issued a plea on Twitter for someone to run against Gibson:

Hey freinds in Maine! Who wants to run against this hate loving politician he’s is running UNOPPOSED RUN AGAINST HIM I don’t care what party JUST DO IT. https://t.co/vRR7p1ZHKf — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 14, 2018

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon says “we could not be happier to have Eryn run.”