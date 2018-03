CHATSWORTH, Ga. (WDEF) – A death investigation is underway in Chatsworth.

Details are limited, but here’s what we know.

- Advertisement -

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, On Thursday, Jon Finley was reported missing from his Smyrna Circle home.

Then, on Friday, a body was found a short distance from Finley’s residence.

The G.B.I. and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office have been on-scene investigating.