Dalton police investigate motel guest hit crossing the street

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A motel visitor was hit and killed Thursday night in Dalton.

Police say 40 year old April Alesi of Newnan, Georgia was staying at the Motel 6 on Chattanooga Road.

They say she was crossing to a gas station and liquor store on the other side when she was hit by a pickup.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor and are having her blood tested.

The driver said he tried to avoid her but couldn’t.

No charges have been filed at this point, but the investigation is continuing.

 

