Dalton police investigate motel guest hit crossing the street

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A motel visitor was hit and killed Thursday night in Dalton.
Police say 40 year old April Alesi of Newnan, Georgia was staying at the Motel 6 on Chattanooga Road.
They say she was crossing to a gas station and liquor store on the other side when she was hit by a pickup.
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor and are having her blood tested.
The driver said he tried to avoid her but couldn’t.
No charges have been filed at this point, but the investigation is continuing.