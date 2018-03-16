Community discussion looks at how kids are processing school violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Thursday night, a group of people from the community came together at the White Oak United Methodist Church to have a discussion on school violence in an event called “School Violence: Finding Safety & Hope.”

“The events took a toll on a lot of our students, and this is the first event that I can really truly remember, because we’ve had some other events that have occurred, especially local ones, but this one really hit home with students where they genuinely had a fear and concern,” Tyner Middle Academy Principal Crystal Sorrells said.

- Advertisement -

Sorrells is talking about is the deadly school shooting in Florida, and how it impacted her students.

She joined others like Grief Recovery Center Director Mike Wadel to discuss how kids are processing school violence and what to do.

“We can’t isolate them. So, if we isolate them we’re just pretending that stuff doesn’t exist. Instead we have got to allow them to take those feelings, those fears, the pain and get it out, and we do that by encouraging them to speak,” Wadel said.

Treva Sands is a Domestic Violent School Liaison at the Family Justice Center.

She helps kids work through traumas they’ve experienced through free counseling and services.

Sands also adds that it’s important for kids to talk about their concerns and anxiety surrounding school violence.

“I always like to put out there that just because we say we’re going to go talk to someone doesn’t mean that we’re crazy. People hear mental health and they get all kind of like oh no. No. Sometimes it’s good to get it out to someone that’s not your parent, not your sister, your brother, whomever, someone who is safe and who is non judgemental and is there to help you kind of process those feelings that you’re having”

Sands said that peer support can help kids as well.

There are many resources available out there that can help.