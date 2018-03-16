Should Cleveland’s new BaCON Festival come with beer?

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Event organizers would like to serve beer with their bacon in Cleveland.

But it won’t happen.

Organizers of the first ever BaCON Festival say the beer question has been a stumbling block for them.

The event promises to serve up family fun and lots of bacon-related dishes.

But the Cleveland Daily Banner reports that planners with “A Black Bear Affair” urged the City Council this week to change Cleveland’s ban on alcoholic beverages at festivals.

They have given up on trying to change it in time for their festival, but they would like to see changes for future events.

The organizers say they are getting a lot more community response to the idea of the festival than they expected.

The BaCON Festival is free on Saturday, April 14th on the Greenway at Raider Drive.