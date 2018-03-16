Child Porn roundup includes two north Georgia suspects

DECATUR, Georgia (WDEF) – An eight state round up of child porn makers and users nets suspects from Trion and Resaca.

Operation Southern Impact II resulted in the arrest of 76 people and the rescue of 13 children.

- Advertisement -

The operation involved Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Some of the investigations did extend into Tennessee.

222 law enforcement and prosecution agencies took part, including the Chattooga and Gordon County Sheriff’s Offices.

The two suspects in our region who were arrested are:

Darren Alan Vincent, W/M, 47, Trion, GA, manufacturing worker

Bill E. Garner, 54, W/M, Resaca, GA, unemployed