Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast, March 15, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Chilly & Dry Now, A Big Warm Up Coming Soon!



Expected clear skies to continue through the morning. It will be cold with a light freeze likely throughout the are, and morning lows 30-32. It’ll be colder away from the city.

- Advertisement -

After a cold and frosty start to Thursday, expect more sunshine and warmer later Thursday with highs back in the mid 60s. It should feel great ! Fair skies will continue Thursday night. Not as cold with lows 40-44.

Increasing clouds Friday, mainly dry, with a late shower possible and highs in the upper 60s.

A few passing showers possible for the first half of Saturday but not bad. Warmer with highs in the low 70’s. Back in the 70’s for Sunday with rain becoming likely for later Sunday night into the first half of Monday.

Drier and cool for the middle of next week.