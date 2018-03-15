Vikings wrap up welcome party, sign Cousins to 3-year deal

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a three-year contract with Kirk Cousins, securing their latest franchise quarterback to try to fetch that elusive first Super Bowl victory.

The Vikings announced on Thursday afternoon that the deal was done, after Cousins arrived to tour their new suburban headquarters. Cousins is reportedly getting an $84 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The welcome party began on Wednesday night, when Cousins and his wife dined with several members of the organization in downtown Minneapolis. The group included wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph, who’ll be working with their fourth primary quarterback in four years.

Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford and Case Keenum all became free agents this week and signed with other teams.

Cousins played his first six seasons with the Washington Redskins.

