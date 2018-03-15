Tyner Could Not Stop Hot Shooting Stratford in State Tournament

Tyner lost 78-55 to hot shooting Stratford in the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament on Thursday in Murfreesboro. The Spartans were 11-15 from the floor in the first quarter as they went up 26-5. The lead ballooned to 47-30 at halftime. Stratford hit 53-percent of their shots for the game.

Rams failed to make a run in the third quarter as they went 2-11 from the floor. Turnovers hurt Tyner as they turned it over 19 times on the evening. Javon Craddock led the Rams with 12 points, while the Spartans had five guys in double figures led by Michael Wallace with 18. Tyner finished their season with a 20-11 record.