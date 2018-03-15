Trump tells donors he made up trade claim in Trudeau talk

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.

According to audio obtained by The Washington Post , Mr. Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.

Mr. Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. The president said he replied, “‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.'” Mr. Trump claimed the figures don’t include timber and energy.

However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.

During his speech to donors, the president also went on a tirade against allies for taking advantage of the U.S. and described the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as a “disaster.”

In audio of the remarks, he lambasted leaders for wanting to keep the trade agreement, referring to Mexico as “spoiled” and said that Canada had outsmarted the U.S. “The best deal is to terminate it and make a new deal,” he said.

He added, “Our allies care about themselves. They don’t care about us.”

Mr. Trump also appeared to suggest pulling U.S. troops in South Korea if a trade deal wasn’t worked out, just as the U.S. appears to be open to participating in talks with the North Koreans. “We have a very big trade deficit with them, and we protect them,” Mr. Trump said. “We lose money on trade, and we lose money on the military. We have right now 32,000 soldiers on the border between North and South Korea. Let’s see what happens.”