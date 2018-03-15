Trump says Russia was behind nerve agent attack on ex-spy in UK

- Advertisement -

President Trump acknowledged on Thursday that Russia was likely behind a recent chemical attack on Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. He was asked about the attack during an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“It looks like the Russians were behind it, something that should never ever happen. We’re taking it very seriously as I think are many others,” Mr. Trump said. British Prime Minister Theresa May threatened “extensive” retaliation against Russia on Monday, saying it’s “highly likely” the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in Britain.

The president’s comments also follow the Treasury Department’s new round of sanctions leveled against Russian persons and entities the U.S. government believes helped meddle in the 2016 elections and have engaged in cyber attacks.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump addressed recent shakeups in White House staff, referring to the drama surrounding his firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo “very false.”

“There will always be change but it was a very false story, a very exaggerated and false story,” he told reporters.

He added of the firing, “We made a wonderful change.” Mr. Trump said Pompeo is going to be a “wonderful” secretary of state, saying the two have “wonderful ideas.”

“You want to see change and I always want to see different ideas,” he added.

As for his new chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Mr. Trump said his pick to replace Gary Cohn is “outstanding.”

During the meeting with the Irish prime minister, the two spoke about a possible round of golf. The president told the press that he’d like to visit Ireland in the future.

“I love it, I have property there and I may never get to see it again,” the president said of a trip to the region. The president said the two leaders had some “good talks about trade, military and about cyber.”

He added of the U.S-Ireland bond, “the relationship is outstanding and only getting better and it really is a very special group of people.”

The two are set to hold closed-door bilateral meetings at the White House before attending an annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at the U.S. Capitol with House Speaker Paul Ryan. The luncheon honors the prime minister and Irish-Americans around the country ahead of the traditional holiday.

Later, Mr. Trump and the first lady will host Varadkar for a formal reception and presentation of the Shamrock Bowl.