Toys “R” Us shutting U.S. stores, liquidating inventory

Toys “R” Us is going out of business in the U.S.

The iconic chain announced early Thursday that it’s seeking Bankruptcy Court approval to start closing its 735 U.S. stores and liquidating their inventory.

Some 33,000 employees will lose their jobs as a result.

Toys “R” Us Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dave Brandon said, “I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations.”

” … This is a profoundly sad day for us as well as the millions of kids and families who we have served for the past 70 years.”

The company said it’s negotiating the possible combination of as many as 200 of its top performing U.S. stores with its Canadian operations, and it’s continuing its reorganization and a sale process for its Canadian and international operations in Asia and Central Europe.