Lawmaker's protective order against fellow lawmaker extended

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker who alleges a fellow lawmaker pulled a gun and threatened to kill her has been granted a three-year protective order against him.

State Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli was physically abusive during a relationship that ended several years ago. She also says he’s been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.

The two were in a Wilkes-Barre court Thursday to determine if a temporary protection-from-abuse issued last week would be extended.

Bradford County Judge Jeff Smith announced the extension agreement. Miccarelli doesn’t admit wrongdoing and is not excluded from the Capitol building as part of the order. He will be prohibited from possessing a firearm, except when he’s performing National Guard duties.

Miccarelli has not been charged and vehemently denies the allegations.