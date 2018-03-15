Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Offers Online Citizen Survey

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is promoting an online citizen’s survey.
They say it’s goal is to continue their efforts to remain transparent and accessible.
The survey, available online, is open to all Hamilton County residents who wish to participate and offer feedback about the services provided to them by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jim Hammond says, “this survey is a unique way for us to see how we are doing as a law enforcement agency.”
Sheriff Hammond believes, “It gives the citizens of Hamilton County an opportunity to voice their concerns and tell us what we are doing right and what we can do better.”
The online citizens survey has 20 questions and discusses a variety of issues related to the operations and efficiency of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
You also have the opportunity to provide personal input and names will be kept confidential.
The survey can be found here: http://www.hcsheriff.gov/gen_info/survey.asp.