Fertility clinic failures leave families heartbroken



AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in suburban Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost many women and couples their best chance to have children.

Thousands of frozen eggs and embryos are feared damaged or destroyed.

Some couples will have to decide whether to go through long and sometimes painful in vitro fertilization treatments again.

For other patients, that’s no longer an option. That’s because they saved their eggs and embryos before undergoing cancer treatments that destroyed their fertility.