Dalton teacher Randal Davidson released on ankle bracelet

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – An agreement has been reached for a $10,000 dollar bond for the Dalton teacher, accused of shooting a gun out his classroom window.

Under the terms of the order, Randal Davidson was placed on an electronic ankle monitor before he left the Whitfield County Jail this afternoon.

A County Deputy took Davidson to a local hospital, where representatives from Westcott Behavioral Health Services evaluated him, and referred him to their own facility or to another one.

He’s essentially still in custody.

Davidson will also be banned from going on or around any school property, or having any contact with school employees, students or their families.