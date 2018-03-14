Woman charged in a Fentanyl drug death

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Narcotics and Special Operations Division has charged 37 year old Susan Rebecca Hildreth with second degree murder.

The charge stems from the overdose death of Kevin Heltenburg on Cooley Road in Harrison more than a year ago.

The Medical Examiner determined that Heltenburg died from a lethal dose of Fentanyl.

The investigation identified Hildreth as the person who provided him with the illegal drugs he took.

When they arrested her on Tuesday outside the East Ridge City Hall, officers say they also found about two grams of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia on her.

Fentanyl is a dangerous drug used to cut heroin.