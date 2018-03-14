Weather Update: Wednesday’s Forecast, March 14, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Chilly And Dry Now, Mild And Unsettled Later!



Mainly clear but chilly to start Wednesday. Temperatures only making it up to near 50° for the afternoon. Lots of sunshine expected and a chilly northwest breeze.

- Advertisement -

After another cold and frosty start to Thursday. Lots of sunshine and warmer later Thursday with highs back in the mid 60s.

Increasing clouds Friday with some late showers moving in from the northwest and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Continued unsettled, wet, and mild weather for the first half of the weekend with rain likely for the first half of Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Drier later Sunday and Monday with another round of showers expected for next Tuesday.