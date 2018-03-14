Songwriter Kelley Lovelace remembers Bethel

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native and country songwriter Kelley Lovelace is in the scenic city today.

He visited the Bethel Christian Academy to help promote Bethel’s charity weekend in April.

Lovelace will host a Country Connection concert to benefit the Bethel Bible Village.

And today, he met with Bethel’s kids, singing them songs and taking promotion pictures for the home’s event.

Lovelace tells us “I’ve had some really good years. I’ve had some blessings. And I’m just glad to come back to Chattanooga.”

“My mom still lives here, and it’s fun just to come back and all the friends that we see at these events. They’re annual events but the older you get, they come quicker and quicker. And it’s always fun just to reconnect even for a night or something just to see some of your old friends in the audience and get to talk to them.”

Lovelace was born in Kentucky but raised in Hixson, not too far from Bethel.

He has written songs recorded by Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenney Chesney, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Sheryl Crow, Lauren Alaina, Randy Houser, Scotty McCreary, Terri Clark, Montgomery Gentry, Joe Nichols.. plus a lot of hits for Brad Paisley.

16 of his songs have become #1 country music hits.

Lovelace will return to Chattanooga to play Riverbend on Sunday, June 10th on the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Stage.