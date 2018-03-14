Political Twitter explodes over NYT “needle”

For political watchers on Twitter on election days, following The New York Times election “needle” is an addiction — before it’s then derided for swinging too wildly or simply being wrong. During the Pennsylvania special congressional election, the needle went down entirely, causing a storm of tweets.

Some background first: In the waning days of the 2016 election, The New York Times’ Upshot team used a graphic “needle” to predict the outcome of the race. According to The New York Times, the needle “predicts the outcome of an election based on incoming results, prior election results and demographic data.”

At 7:30 p.m. on Election Night, the needle had Hillary Clinton’s probability of winning at 85 percent based off pre-election polls. As the probability of her victory dropped throughout the night, her chances went down until eventually, it swung toward Donald Trump having 95 percent chance of winning.

The swings of the needle caused many on Twitter to complain, even though the Upshot had warned it could swing wildly. After President Trump’s victory, The New York Times published a story explaining that “data failed us” during the 2016 election.

Despite that, the New York Times brought back the needle for the Georgia and Virginia elections, in much the same form, and the Times noted that it predicted those results accurately. During the Alabama special election in December, Upshot correspondent Nate Cohn predicted early on that Doug Jones had over a 95 percent chance of victory over Roy Moore. But the Upshot team had another prediction: If Moore did eek out a victory, it would mean the end of the needle, Cohn and Josh Katz later admitted in an article.

As all political junkies know, Jones did win in Alabama, and thus, the needle was back again for Pennsylvania’s special election. This time, it started out saying that Lamb had a slight chance of victory. Then it swung to Saccone. Then it swung back to even. Political Twitter noticed.

I hate that needle so very much. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 14, 2018

[extremely Johnny Cash voice] The needle tears a whole

The old familiar sting

Try to kill it all away

But I remember every-thing pic.twitter.com/sv4ucNpKis — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) March 14, 2018

Me twenty minutes ago: Early results don’t mean anything. I won’t start watching them until later. Me now: refresh refresh refresh what does the needle say refresh — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) March 14, 2018

Me to the NYT needle: 🎶 hello darkness my old friend 🎶 — Lily Herman (@lkherman) March 14, 2018

And then it disappeared. In a tweet, Cohn said the Times took it down because Westmoreland county, a GOP-heavy county, would not be providing precinct results, thus making the needle ineffective. In a follow-up, Cohn said the needle would come back when Westmoreland posted its results.

Alright folks, we’ve shut the needle down. As mentioned earlier, Westmoreland County isn’t going to produce precinct results, as we believed they would. It’s the GOP base of the district. We can’t responsibly make a forecast without data from there. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 14, 2018

If Westmoreland finishes its count, and the race is still uncalled, we’ll try and turn it back on. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 14, 2018

Political Twitter noticed the absence of the needle immediately.

Glad to have outlived the needle. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) March 14, 2018

Scene: New York Times headquarters Editor: What do you mean, you can’t turn the needle off? Cohn: It’s… become self aware! [Nate is impaled by massive needle in gruesome fashion] https://t.co/fp5m5ji8pQ — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 14, 2018

if this goes to recount, someone please just grab that broken NYT needle and aim directly for my eye — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 14, 2018

I can give up the needle any time. I don’t need the needle. I’m doing fine. I’m not going through withdrawal. I’m not thinking about the needle. Nope. Not at all. Good riddance I say. I don’t need the needle. GIVE ME BACK MY NEEDLE. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 14, 2018

There were Twitter users who were more even-headed about the needle’s demise. Decision Desk HQ’s Jeff Blehar tweeted that it was “very responsible” to take down the needle.

I think what @Nate_Cohn and the NYT crew did in shutting down the “needle” tonight was very responsible and the right move to make, even though people will inevitably take shots at them. Sucks when your data feed breaks down, but they responded appropriately. Deserve credit. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 14, 2018

As the night wore on, the winner of the race was still uncertain but one thing was clear: The needle wasn’t coming back. Not for this race, at least.