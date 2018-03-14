Minor League Baseball Extra Inning Games Will Start With Runner on Second Base to Speed Up Games

(press release) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor League Baseball today announced rule and procedure changes aimed at reducing the length of extra innings

games and the number of mound visits during a game throughout Minor League Baseball. In addition, the Triple-A and Double-A levels will

use a 15-second pitch clock with no runners on base.

The procedures, created in partnership with Major League Baseball, aim to reduce the number of pitchers used in extra innings and the issues

created by extra innings games, including, but not limited to, shortages of pitchers in the days to follow, the use of position players as pitchers

and the transferring of players between affiliates due to pitching shortages caused by extra innings games.

“We believe these changes to extra innings will enhance the fans’ enjoyment of the game and will become something that the fans will look

forward to on nights where the game is tied late in the contest,” said Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner. “Player safety has been

an area of growing concern for our partners at the Major League Baseball level, and the impact that lengthy extra innings games has on

pitchers, position players and an entire organization was something that needed to be addressed.”

EXTRA INNINGS

-At all levels of Minor League Baseball, extra innings will begin with a runner on second base. The runner at second base will be the player in

the batting order position previous to the leadoff batter of the inning (or a substitute for that player). By way of example, if the number five

hitter in the batting order is due to lead off the 10th inning, the number four player in the batting order (or a pinch-runner for such player)

shall begin the inning on second base. Any runner or batter removed from the game for a substitute shall be ineligible to return to the game,

as is the case in all circumstances under the Official Baseball Rules.

-For purposes of calculating earned runs under Rule 9.16, the runner who begins an inning on second base pursuant to this rule shall be

deemed to be a runner who has reached second base because of a fielding error, but no error shall be charged to the opposing team or to any

player.

PITCHER’S MOUND VISITS

-Visits by coaches and position players will be limited based on the classification level. Triple-A clubs will be allowed six (6) visits per team,

Double-A clubs will be allowed eight (8) visits per team, Single-A clubs will be allowed 10 visits per team and there will not be a limit on

mound visits for Short Season and Rookie-level clubs.

-These mound visit limits will apply whether the game is scheduled for seven or nine innings.

-For any extra-innings played, each club shall be entitled to one additional non-pitching change mound visit per inning.

-Official Baseball Rule 5.10(l), which governs mound visits by a manager or coach, remains in effect (i.e., a pitcher must be removed on the

second visit by a manager/coach in an inning).

Definition of Mound Visit:

-A manager or coach trip to the mound to meet with the pitcher shall constitute a visit. A player leaving his position to confer with the pitcher,

including a pitcher leaving the mound to confer with another player, shall also constitute a mound visit, regardless of where the visit occurs or

the length of the visit, except that the following shall not constitute mound visits:

a. Discussions between pitchers and position player(s) that (i) occur between batters in the normal course of play and do not require

either the position player(s) or the pitcher to relocate;

b. Visits by position players to the mound to clean spikes in rainy conditions;

c. Visits to the mound due to an injury or potential injury of the pitcher; and

d. Visits to the mound after the announcement of an offensive substitution.

Cross-Up in Signs:

In the event a team has exhausted its allotment of mound visits in a game (or extra inning) and the home plate umpire determines that the

catcher and pitcher did not have a shared understanding of the location or type of pitch that had been signaled by the catcher (otherwise

referred to as a “cross-up”), the home plate umpire may, upon request of the catcher, allow the catcher to make a brief mound visit. Any

mound visit resulting from a cross-up prior to a team exhausting its allotted number of visits shall count against a team’s total number of

allotted mound visits.