Local students join walk outs over Florida shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Students all over the country today walked out of class to mark the one month anniversary of the school shooting in Florida.

For some, it was a protest.

But for most classes in our area, students used their demonstrations as a memorial and a rallying point to treat each other better.

At Normal Park, the school allowed students to actually go outside.

Fourth through 8th graders demonstrated for 17 minutes to represent the 17 victims who were killed in Florida.

They lit candles wrote letters to lawmakers about gun violence.

One parent told us “I hope she learns that she has a voice as a citizen and that she can be engaged. And speak about the things she is passionate about and actually be a part of making change in this country. You don’t have to wait until you are old enough to vote.”

At Heritage High School in Catoosa County, students chose a non political approach.

About two hundred of them took part in the walkout, carrying signs and reading the names of the victims.

Student Caroline Coffey said “Our message out here is just to get out and inspire change in our community and in the nation, to do something different and to make our schools a safer and better place for all students and everybody.”

The students stayed away from the gun issue.