Goggia takes World Cup downhill title; Vonn gets win No. 82

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Sofia Goggia followed up her Olympic downhill gold medal by claiming the season-long World Cup title in the discipline on Wednesday.

Lindsey Vonn narrowly beat Goggia to win the race at World Cup finals but the American still ended up three points behind the Italian in the standings.

“It was really a (tough) race but she won the race and I won this,” Goggia said as she hugged the crystal globe trophy. “It’s always an honor to race her.”

The only other Italian woman to win the downhill title was Isolde Kostner in 2001 and 2002.

In a shortened race that was more like a sprint than a full downhill, Vonn clocked 55.65 seconds to finish 0.06 ahead of Goggia, her friend and rival.

It was Vonn’s 82nd World Cup win, moving within four of Ingemar Stenmark’s record of 86.

It was Vonn’s fourth straight World Cup downhill win, after settling for bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics behind Goggia and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway.

After crossing the line first and pushing Goggia down to second, Vonn needed another racer to finish ahead of Goggia but the help never came.

American skier Alice Mckennis came closest but finished third, 0.28 behind.

It was Mckennis’ second career podium result, more than five years after she won a downhill in St. Anton, Austria.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein, the only other woman with a chance of claiming the title, finished seventh in the race and third in the standings, 115 points behind Goggia.

The start of the race was delayed by snowfall, wind and fog.

The final men’s downhill is later Wednesday.