East Brainerd fire victim identified

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department releases the identify of the man who died in a house fire on Igou Gap Road on Tuesday.

Family members say 54 year old Michael Pearson stayed inside the burning home in East Brainerd in an attempt to save the family dogs.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says Pearson died from smoke inhalation.

He is Chattanooga’s first fire-related fatality of the year.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

** Photo from Chattanooga Fire Dept.