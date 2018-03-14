Dalton Police search for cologne thieves

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police hope you can help them identify suspects in a theft at a Walgreen’s.

Investigators say two people stole $1,461 of cologne from the Walgreen’s on West Walnut Avenue on Tuesday, February 27th.

They say the man and woman went to the perfume and cologne section, pulled out a key and unlocked the display case.

The suspects got away with 24 unites of men’s cologne.

They then went to a different part of the store and cut the tags off the boxes.

Store management doesn’t know how they got the key, but admits that a lot of their stores use the same type of key for display cases.

The male wore a blue jacket over a pink button down shirt and a Pittsburgh Pirates flat billed baseball cap. We presume that he smells fantastic.

The female wore dark-rimmed eye glasses and a green patterned top with a jacket.

If you recognize the suspects, please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189.