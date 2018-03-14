Dalton Board picks new school superintendent

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dalton Board of Education has chosen Dr. Tim Scott as their new superintendent.

He is currently serving as Douglas County’s assistant superintendent, with is west of Atlanta.

Dr. Scott will take over next Monday.

Interim Don Amonett will stay on to serve as deputy superintendent.

In a release, the board says “Dr. Scott’s vast experience, leadership ability and record of improving student achievement will add value to our district and advance our vision of preparing students to become contributing citizens of the world. In our selection of Dr. Scott, we are seeking to strengthen the district’s long-term continuity of leadership and direction, according to board priorities and the objectives of our new strategic plan.”