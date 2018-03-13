Westbrook's 100th triple-double, Thunder beats Hawks 119-107



AP Photo/John Amis

ATLANTA (AP) — Russell Westbrook picked up the 100th triple-double of his career and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a 16-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 119-107 victory Tuesday night.

Westbrook scored 32 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds to become the third-fastest player to reach the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (277 games) and Magic Johnson (656) got to No. 100 quicker than Westbrook, who accomplished the feat in his 736th contest.

Westbrook trails only Robertson (181), Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) on the career triple-double list.

Taurean Prince knocked down a 3-pointer to tie it at 103 with 5:15 remaining. Led by Westbrook and Jerami Grant, the Thunder dominated the rest of the way.

Westbrook scored seven points, while Grant knocked down a 3 and converted a three-point play – both off assists by Westbrook. Carmelo Anthony capped the game-deciding run with his sixth 3-pointer of the game.

Prince led the Hawks with 25 points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Paul George went down hard on a foul in the third quarter, landing on his hip, and didn’t play at all in the final period. He finished with 12 points. … Center Steven Adams sat out the game with a left hip contusion. Dakari Johnson started in his place but played only seven minutes, scoring three points with two rebounds.

Hawks: Coach Mike Budenholzer received a technical foul for complaining about a no-call late in the first quarter. He took several steps onto the court, continuing to gripe, until referee Nick Buchert finally cut him off: “Mike, you’ve made your point.” … The Hawks outrebounded the Thunder 47-28. … Damion Lee had 13 points in his NBA debut after signing a 10-day contract earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Return home to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Hawks: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday before beginning a West Coast road trip.

