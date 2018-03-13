Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast, March 13, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Chilly And Dry Now, Mild And Unsettled Later!



Expect fair skies to continue through the night time. Some late clouds may push in but it will be cold with a freeze likely. Lows will fall into the upper 20’s to around 30. Lots of sunshine will return for Wednesday. It will be breezy and chilly with highs staying in the upper 40’s.

After another cold and frosty start to Thursday. Lots of sunshine and warmer later Thursday with highs back in the mid 60’s.

Increasing clouds Friday with some PM showers moving in from the Northwest and highs in the mid to upper 60’s. Continued unsettled, wet, and mild weather for the first half of the weekend with rain likely for the first half of Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Drier later Sunday and Monday with another round of showers expected for next Tuesday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:56am & 7:46pm