Tom Brady smokes Stephen Colbert in chugging contest

NEW YORK — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might be known for his strict diet, but even he cuts loose once in a while — at least when it’s for a competition. The Patriots superstar showed off his beer chugging skills on the “Late Show,” competing against host Stephen Colbert.

Brady was on the show Monday promoting his book, “The TB12 Method.” The book is about diet and athletic performance, and in it, Brady extols the benefits of abstaining from alcohol.

Brady told Colbert he rarely drinks beer. But acknowledged he was a “pretty good beer chugger back in the day.” So the host challenged him.

Brady drained his glass within seconds after two gulps, with Colbert finishing far behind.

Tom Brady Chugs A Beer In One Gulp by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

Colbert also got Brady to eat his first strawberry. Brady said he had never eaten the fruit because he hated the smell. The verdict? Brady said it was “not that bad.”

In September, Brady appeared on “CBS This Morning” and said that he sticks to a diet consisting of around 80 percent fruit and vegetables. The athlete said he prefers food rich in nutrients like fiber and protein, but low in sugar and salt.