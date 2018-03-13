Results of Pennsylvania special election — live updates

Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb are facing off in the Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District special election Tuesday night, as the GOP looks to defend a district Mr. Trump won by 20 points.

The race is a toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball report, and the closeness of the race prompted a visit from President Trump on Saturday. Republicans hoped the president’s appearance would help turn out the vote.

But Saccone’s lackluster fundraising — Lamb’s campaign has out-raised him by nearly 5-1 in the first seven weeks of 2018 — has concerned his party. Lamb, a 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran and former prosecutor, has raised most of his cash from his own campaign, while Saccone has had to look to outside groups.

A loss for Republicans would be particularly troubling after statehouse losses in Virginia, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and New Hampshire, the loss of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

Maybe Mr. Trump said it best Saturday night at his rally in Moon Township: “I don’t want to put pressure on you Rick, but the world is watching.”

Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

