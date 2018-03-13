Remembering the Blizzard of 1993

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) In 1987, one snowstrom dumped ten inches of show on the Chattanooga area.

And that was as much as anyone could remember falling here.

But just five years later, in March, no less, the Blizzard of 93 put that modern record to shame.

On March 12-13th, twenty inches of snow fell on Chattanooga.

Some areas got over two feet of snow.

And though, the forecasters got this one right, we still weren’t prepared for that much snow here.

So on the 25th Anniversary of this once in a lifetime storm, we take you back to the driving conditions from the storm.

But that was just the beginning.

The storm knocked down trees and power lines, severing power to most people in our area (some in Polk County didn’t get it back for weeks).

And temperatures hit the low teens immediately after the storm.

People had to hike to the few places that were still selling kerosene.

There was a lot of waiting, for fuel, groceries and power workers.

Dozens of buildings were damaged. The high winds pushed in some storefronts. An d the heavy snow crushed metal buildings.

In this wrapup, we look back at damage of the Sam’s Warehouse, a Blockbuster store, and Battlefield Flea market. We also visit collapsed buildings in Cleveland, Dalton and Murray County.





