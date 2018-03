CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man was shot in East Lake on Monday afternoon.

22 year old Javoris Akins arrived at the hospital around 2:30 PM with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He says he was shot in the 3500 block of 4th Avenue, which is four blocks behind East Lake Academy.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call police at 423-698-2525.