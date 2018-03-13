Mocs Sending Three Wrestlers to NCAA Championships

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team competes in the 88th NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on March 15-17, 2018. Action takes place in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and is covered live by the ESPN family of networks.

UTC posted an 8-7 dual match record and finished second in the Southern Conference regular season race. The Mocs were also runners-up in the SoCon Tournament and had three individuals qualify for the NCAA Championships.

- Advertisement -

Historically, UTC has won 16 SoCon regular season titles since the league began recognizing a season champ in 1992. The Mocs have also won 29 SoCon Tournament titles since joining the league in 1978.

The three representing Chattanooga at the NCAA Championships are junior Alonzo Allen, senior Bryce Carr (184) and senior Scottie Boykin (197). All three earned automatic bids, with all three winning SoCon individual titles. Carr, the 2018 SoCon Wrestler of the Year, is making his second straight appearance. This is the third trip to the NCAAs for Boykin and the first for Allen.

CHATTANOOGA MOCS LINEUP

125: Alonzo Allen (Jr. – 21-8)

184: No. 12 Bryce Carr (Sr. – 26-5)

197: No. 10 Scottie Boykin (Sr. – 26-6)

(No. = NCAA Tournament Seed)

Head Coach: Heath Eslinger (101-61 – 9th Year)

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, March 15

Session 1 – 1st Round – ESPNU/ESPN3 – Noon (E.D.T.)

Session 2 – 2nd Round and Consolation Rounds – ESPN/ESPN3 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 16

Session 3 – Quarters and Consolation Rounds – ESPNU/ESPN3 – 11:00 a.m.

Session 4 – Semifinals – ESPN/ESPN3 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

Session 5 – Medal Rounds – ESPNU/ESPN3 – 11:00 a.m.

Session 6 – Finals – ESPN/ESPN3 – 8:00 p.m.

IT’S ALL IN THE NAME

On first reference, it is acceptable to refer to us as the “University of Tennessee at Chattanooga”. After that, we prefer to be called “Chattanooga” or “UTC”. Our nickname is “Mocs”. Please do not use UT-Chattanooga, Tennessee-Chattanooga or the Moccasins.

ALL PRIMETIME SESSIONS ON ESPN

ESPN’s prime-time coverage begins with the second round Thursday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. As in years past, the semifinals and finals will air on ESPN on Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17, respectively, beginning at 8 p.m. both nights.

ESPNU will carry all the championships’ earlier sessions each day, beginning with the first round on March 15 (noon), continuing with the quarterfinals on March 16 (11:00 a.m.) and the concluding with the medal round on March 17 (11:00 a.m.)

Throughout the entire three days, during all six sessions, ESPN3 streams every single mat and match, allowing fans to follow any wrestler and/or school. During the finals ESPN3 will once again offer Off the Mat — a combination of live matches, highlights and interviews with newly crowned champions