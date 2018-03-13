James Corden challenges Oprah to make him cry

- Advertisement -

James Corden challenged Oprah Winfrey on the “Late Late Show” to make him cry and — spoiler alert — she succeeded. Winfrey is famous for coaxing emotions during interviews, and it did not take much for her to get Corden to shed tears.

Winfrey was on the show along with Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling to promote their new movie, “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Corden admitted, “My worry when I woke up this morning was I don’t know if I can make it through this interview without crying, because you seem to have an unbelieveable gift. Even now I can feel myself tearing up.”

It turned out Winfrey didn’t even need to finish her thought to get the waterworks flowing.

She started by saying Corden’s children’s names: “Charlotte, Carey, Max – once on my show a father said, ‘Every father has a dream for his children…'” Then Corden said, “Shut up,” and wiped tears away before she finished, “And his deepest regret in life will be if he doesn’t fulfill that dream for his children.”

Then Corden whimpered, “You have to stop! You just can’t roll out people’s children’s names like that!”

[embedded content]

Oprah Can Make Anyone Cry, Including James by The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Later, the three stars poked fun at each other while talking about their time on set together. Winfrey and Witherspoon impersonated each other for Corden, with Winfrey gently spoofing Witherspoon’s cheerful Southern accent, and Witherspoon adopting a deep, intense tone while talking about “the meaning of life” in her best Oprah impression.

[embedded content]