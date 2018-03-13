How to watch the Pennsylvania special election

How to watch the Pennsylvania primaries:

What: Live coverage of Pennsylvania's special election

Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018

When: All polls close by 8 p.m. ET

All polls close by 8 p.m. ET Online: Live blog from CBS News Politics

Live blog from CBS News Politics Video Stream: Watch the live stream on CBSN

Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone face off in Pennsylvania’s special election Tuesday to fill the House seat left vacant by Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in October. Pennsylvania’s 18th district has been a safe Republican district, but polling Monday showed Lamb with an edge.

The district, nestled in the suburbs of southwest Pittsburgh, is Republican territory, where Donald Trump won by nearly 20 points in 2016. But because of an anti-gerrymandering decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in February, the state’s congressional districts are being redrawn, and the 18th is set to look very different: part of it will turn into the 14th Congressional District and another part will become part of the 17th. If Lamb wins, he says he’ll run in November for the 17th, but if Saccone is victorious, he’s looking at the 14th.

So no matter who wins on Tuesday, he’ll have to win in a new district with a new map come November.