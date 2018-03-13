Dalton parents, teachers give ideas for school safety and security

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – The Dalton Board of Education and Interim Superintendent held a forum on how to move forward with school safety and security at Dalton High School on Tuesday night.

The forum came nearly two weeks after a teacher fired a gun through a window at Dalton High School.

- Advertisement -

“There’s no price to be put on this. Absolute, no price to be put on this,” parent Sharon Richard said.

Over 20 community members, including parents, teachers, the Mayor, a student, and others stepped up to the mic, and shared stories from the incident, asked questions, and shared ideas for school safety.

From metal detectors to more School Resource Officers (SROs), random employee drug testing and arming faculty, though not everyone agreed to that.

“As a teacher, I would like to have the right to protect myself and protect the students under me if the worst case scenario happens. There are ways to do it safely,” one teacher said.

“Our kids deserve to feel safe above everything, and until you have your son text you and say it’s not a drill, that’s the worst feeling ever,” parent Tommy Keener said.

Interim Superintendent Don Amonett explained what’s already being done in the schools.

Currently, they have 492 cameras and SROs to name some security.

The ideas that came from the forum we be added to an ongoing list of things to be considered.

“I noted at least 15 new ideas that we didn’t have in our listing. So, yes, we did get more information, but I think another benefit was not just gathering information, but the community getting a chance to come and talk,” Amonett said.

Amonett said they’ve been working on improving some things, like intercoms and student training.

They’re also looking at the budgets for this year and next year to see what can be implemented now, and further down the road.