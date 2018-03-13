Big East extends Commissioner Val Ackerman's contract



NEW YORK (AP) — The Big East Conference extended the contract of Commissioner Val Ackerman through June 2021.

The league announced the three-year extension on Tuesday, three days after the conference played its men’s basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden for the 36th consecutive year. Six of the 10 teams received bids to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Villanova, a current No. 1 seed, won the NCAA title in 2016.

Four women’s teams received bids to the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

In nearly five years on the job, Ackerman has presided over the rebirth of the conference following the decision in 2012 of seven current schools to separate from the original Big East Conference. Butler, Creighton and Xavier joined the present configuration.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done to fulfill the vision of our Presidents in re-establishing the conference as a leader on the national college sports landscape,” Ackerman said. “I want to laud our conference staff for their great work and extraordinary dedication.”

She led the move of the conference office in Rhode Island to its current location in New York City and has managed the league’s partnerships with Fox Sports.

“Val understands the business and marketing aspects of sports at all levels, and how they intersect with the product on the court,” said Providence College President Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., who also chairs the league’s board of directors. “Based on the popularity of and attendance at the most recent Big East Tournament this past week, I would say the conference is very healthy and in great hands. Val’s contract extension is well-deserved.”

Ackerman is currently a member of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, the board of directors of the U.S. Soccer Federation and the board of directors for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

