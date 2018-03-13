Baylor Soccer Opens Season With 2-1 Win Over Calhoun

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Baylor soccer team opened their season with a 2-1 home victory over Calhoun on Tuesday night. Less than three minutes into the match, and the Yellow Jackets Daniel Castillo was called for a hand ball in front of the net. That set up a point-blank penalty kick for Baylor’s Eemeli Makela. He knocked it home to make it 1-0.

Calhoun added their goal moments later on a short penalty kick from Daniel Isep. Match stayed tied at one until stoppage time, when Baylor scored on another penalty kick to win the game 2-1.