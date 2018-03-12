Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast, March 12, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Cold Snap To Begin The Week !



A bit of lingering moisture combined with colder air may produce a few flurries in the higher elevations this morning, but temps will be high enough so this will not be a big deal. Morning lows will be in the upper 30’s & low 40’s, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Monday afternoon: Sunshine returns, still breezy & cool, with highs in the upper 40’s to around 50.

Drier and chilly weather returns for much of the week ahead. Tuesday & Wednesday, highs will be in the low 50s.

Sunny skies return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Clouds will increase on Friday ahead of the next rain-maker, along with warmer temperatures.

More frost and freeze possibilities for Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:56am & 7:46pm