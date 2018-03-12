Video purportedly shows Iowa Senate leader kissing lobbyist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to meet with the state Senate’s top leader after a website posted photos and video allegedly showing the married Republican kissing a statehouse lobbyist.

Reynolds told reporters Monday she was “disappointed” about the allegation against Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix. The liberal website Iowa Starting Line published video and photos showing Dix and the woman kissing at a bar. It says it was recorded March 1.

Neither Dix nor the lobbyist responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Senate Democrats released a statement calling it a “serious matter” and accused Dix of failing to take responsibility after a former Senate staffer filed a lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Reynolds said she would meet with Dix Monday afternoon but declined further comment.