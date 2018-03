The UTC women’s basketball team earned a berth in the WNIT Tournament on Monday. They’ll travel to Birmingham on Thursday to face UAB. Tip time has yet to be announced. Chattanooga has a 17-12 overall record, while the Blazers are 26-6. Both teams beat Samford this season. UAB won 77-53, while the Mocs defeated Samford twice, 68-58 and 71-65.